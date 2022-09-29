Zane State College Disc Golf Course

ZANESVILLE, OH- Zane State College unveiled a new addition to its campus Thursday that will benefit students and the community.

Zane State College officially opened their new disc golf course during a ribbon cutting ceremony. For those unfamiliar with the game, disc golf is similar to regular golf, but instead of various clubs you have a variety of discs that go different distances that are thrown into baskets. Disc golf really caught on during Covid with people wanting to get outside and exercise. Senior Graphic Designer at Zane State College Jesh Folden spoke about why disc golf is important to the students at Zane State.

“Disc Golf’s a great thing to have you know on college campuses. We see that throughout the United States, throughout Ohio, Ohio has more than three-hundred courses. But really, brining that to our campus and to our students here, it really gives them something to do on campus and keep them on campus, and just engage them in that student life.”

The disc golf course was made possible thanks to the Wildlife Conservation Program, Professor Al Parker and Construction Management’s Jim Stafford.

“So thankfully, I pitched this to Kalyn Porter, which is the head of our foundation here at Zane State College and our president Dr. Chad Brown, and the foundation of Zane State College was able to pay for this and fund this for us.”

Zane State students got to participate as well by assembling the baskets and helping to install them. You can view the course on our website by clicking on the story link.

