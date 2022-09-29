Salvation Army Craft and Vendor Show

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Salvation Army Women’s Ministry is getting ready for their Craft and Vendor show.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, October 8th, features vendors and crafts of all types along with plenty of fun and even a specialty coffee, tea, and baked goods vendor from Akron.



Everyone is welcome to come out to the Salvation Army located at 515 Putnam Avenue and explore everything from crafts and jewelry to artwork and even home décor!

Food will also be available for a small donation, benefitting the Women’s Ministry and their yearly initiatives and projects.



“We do Christmas projects. We do Outreach projects with nursing homes. We have several things that we’re working on and it’ll help for all of our projects, everything we want to do to help in the community during the upcoming year,” Outreach Officer Ellen Webb said.



Vendor tables are still available for only 20 dollars. All vendors must be pre-registered by October 6th and will neeed to donate one small item for auction.

The Salvation Army hopes the event helps spread their mission to all who attend and bring the community together, even just for a few hours.

“I think It’s just really nice to be able to be involved with the community and you know, show them what our vendors have to offer, get them into the building and show them what we’re about,” Office Manager Cari Shoop said.

The Craft and Vendor show runs from 9 AM until 2 PM.

For more information or if you would like to reserve a vendor table, contact Kristina Doyle at: (740)-704-7493 or (740)-452-8350