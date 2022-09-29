Pet of The Week: Meet Bo Bo

ZANESVILLE, OH- Our Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week weighs in at eight pounds and is a puppy that’s full of energy.

Bo Bo is a black and white Chihuahua that’s around nine months old. He loves to cuddle, does well with other dogs and cats and is a fit for any family. Administrative Assistant to the Executive Director Jenna Kinney spoke more about Bo Bo.

“He is a puppy, so he’s got that puppy energy but he is a cuddle bud and he’s a big responsibility, puppies are a lot to take on but a fun responsibility. He was an only dog in the home that he was in, a couple had to make the tough decision to surrender him, but he does well with other dogs, cats and people.”

You’ll notice Bo Bo looks like he’s shivering, but it’s all part of how he regulates weather conditions.

“The shaking is part of his breed, maybe the temperature even because he’s a small dog and it’s a little bit chilly out here right now.”

If you want to adopt Bo Bo or any other pet at the Animal Shelter Society, you can call or visit their website.