OAZ Radio Players of the Game

ZANESVILLE, OH- Today we announced the Orthopedic Associates of Zanesville radio players of the game. We were out at Zanesville High School.

“We at Orthopedic Associates are proud to be able to present this award to the athletes. It’s a great honor for us to help give back to the student athletes that put a lot of pride into their team and their community,” said Sara Saft, Physician Assistant OAZ.

One of the players of the game’s from week 6 was Joseph Baker. The Zanesville Blue Devil known as “the big guy in the trenches,” caught up with us and let us know how he felt about receiving the award.

“It was great honor. I give credit to my teammates for playing very well and we run everyday. We have live practices every day and I think that helps with endurance. I like the offense it’s a physical offense. We get to run block more and get them on their heels with the play action and opens a lot up. Just keep positive and be focused during practice and come out strong,” said Baker.

The Week 6 OAZ player of the game on Highway 103 was new Lexington’s Lukas Ratliff. He has had one of the best seasons of any quarterback in the MVL. Last week he had 254 yards of total offense and 2 touchdowns. He also added 10 tackles and 2 pass break ups on defense. The WHIZ FM Week 6 OAZ player of the game on Z92 was Sheridan’s AJ Winders. The talented wide out brought in 2 touchdowns last week in the win over River View. He also added an interception on defense.