Genesis Healthcare and Coconis Furniture Giving Away Free Mammogram Certificates



The spookiest month of the year is almost here, but what shouldn’t be spooky is getting in for routine health screenings.

And as October approaches, so does Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Genesis Healthcare System’s Mammogram Project.



Partnered with Coconis Furniture, The Muskingum County Community Foundation and other community partners, the project, which is in it’s fifth year, provides certificates for free mammograms to any women throughout the community in need of one

Cancer screenings, such as this one, are incredibly important and could even save your life.

“It’s how we detect breast cancer early and when we can detect cancer early, we can treat it early and we have high survival rates. So we really want to get women out there, getting their mammograms. Especially with the pandemic, a lot of those outpatient exams were shut down for a period of time and it is time to get back to screening and get out there and get your screening mammograms,” Genesis Healthcare Systems Director of Cancer Services, Palliative Medicine, and Hospice Care, Pebbles Thornton explained.



All you have to do is visit any Coconis location or the Genesis Cancer Care Center and pick up a certificate for yourself or anyone you may know that needs one.

Last year, 81 free mammograms were provided through the project and this year, they hope to exceed that and provide scans to as many people as they can, setting a goal of at least 100.



“Truly, when it comes down to it, we’re providing a need for those who can’t otherwise, get a free mammogram. Early detection is so vital and important. It was just 11 years ago my mom passed away from cancer, so it’s near and dear to our heart and our family. So it’s one of those things we want to make sure that, if there’s a chance where someone doesn’t have capabilities of getting one, we want to provide that opportunity to them,” Coconis Furniture Owner Bo Coconis said.



The Mammogram Project begins this Saturday, October 1st and runs through the entire month. Scans must be completed by the end of the year.

You can also donate to the Muskingum County Community Foundation to help with future funding of the project. For more information you can call the Genesis Cancer Center at the number below.