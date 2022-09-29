Updated on Thursday, September 29, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Warmer & Dry. High 63° TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Unseasonably Cool. Low 42° FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. High 67° DISCUSSION:

Skies will be mostly sunny today along with drier conditions. We will also see more warmth with highs into the lower to mid sixties.

Skies will be mostly clear for the overnight, along with unseasonably cool conditions. Lows will drop into the lower forties during the overnight.

Clouds will be on the increase starting on Friday into Saturday as the remnants of Ian comes up from the South. Skies will be partly cloudy on Friday and mostly cloudy on Saturday with a chance for showers on Saturday as well. Highs will be in the mid to upper sixties for Friday into Saturday.

Sunday into Monday we see continued chances for rain move in SE Ohio. Higher chances will be with us on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy both days with highs near seventy. The rain chances for Saturday through Monday will primarily be south of 1-70.

Clouds will be on the decrease starting on Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy along with drier conditions. Highs will be near seventy during Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll see continued partly cloudy skies for mid week on Wednesday. Warmer conditions will move in as well, with highs up into the upper sixties.

Have a Great Thursday!