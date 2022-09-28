Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time.



Troopers said on Monday 65-year-old Raymond Winland Sr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on Dietz Lane east of Russell Drive in Zanesville.

Authorities said he went left of center striking a westbound vehicle before going off the right side of the roadway.The driver of the vehicle that was struck sustained serious injury.

OSHP said during the investigation it was determined that Winland was impaired by alcohol.



Charges have been filed with the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office.