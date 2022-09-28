ZANESVILLE, OH- The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board Award Ceremony hosted an award ceremony event that recognized workers of the organization who went above and beyond for treating mental health for the community of Zanesville.

Care Management Director at the Muskingum area Mental Health and Recovery Board Jamie Mcgrew spoke about why the treatment of mental health is important.

“Because it helps our community be better, be safer, be healthier, it helps people be able to live a fuller life. Funding is always an issue, having enough of the resources we need to provide good programming for people who are struggling and also just ongoing stigma. There’s always a battle and we have to recognize that everybody deserves the help that they need.”

Project Manager for Pearl House Zanesville spoke about what it feels like being recognized for going above and beyond.

“It’s pretty awesome to get recognized for your work, I have forty years in this system, forty years of the same job and it’s an exclamation mark of Steve, you’ve done a good job Steve. My goal was to help people and that’s what I think I’ve done.”

The purpose of this awards ceremony was to recognize those who dedicated their work helping people with mental illness.