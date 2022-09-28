Senior Night at Bishop Rosecrans

ZANESVILLE, OH- It was senior night a bishop rosecrans for girls soccer. As the lady Bishops looked to send their seniors out with a bang.

First half for Worthington Christian and it was Kaitlyn Fields passing it to Faith King and she gets the header for the first goal.

Later on Bishops respond with Chloe Zemba passing it to Sydnee Maxwell and she boots it past the goalie to tie it up 1-1.

But the lady Warriors would take control as Elle Skidmore gets the sky kick to go to take back the lead, and then it was Madeleine Hulme getting the crazy awkward kick to go making it 3-1.Audrey Meadows would also add in on the score getting the long kick to get past and pushing Worthington Christian to victory as they defeat Bishop Rosecrans 5-1