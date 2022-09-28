Local Volunteers Deploy to Florida As Historic Hurricane Hits

ZANESVILLE, Oh – As Hurricane Ian bears down on down on Florida, local disaster response teams are deploying and heading down to aid in rescue and recovery efforts both during the worst of the storm and in the aftermath.



Packing sustained winds up to 155+ mph and storm surges up to 18 feet in some areas, Ian is likely to become one of the strongest hurricanes in Southwest Florida history and cause catastrophic damage throughout the coast,

Hundreds of volunteers from the American Red Cross have already been deployed ahead of Ian’s landfall and are expected to stay in the hardest hit areas for at least two weeks to aid in post-storm recovery efforts.



“Initially to help prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ian in setting up shelters and making sure we have the resources on the ground, nearby so that once the storm hits and more importantly, once the storm’s over we can move in very quickly to respond. But right now our immediate concern is the safety of the citizens of Florida,” American Red Cross of East Central Ohio Executive Director Rod Cook explained.



Only four other hurricanes on record have made landfall with sustained winds 155 mph or greater, including Camille in 1969, Andrew in 1992, and more recently, Michael in 2018, all of which reached Category 5 strength.

As this historic storm continues it’s path of destruction and many here in Ohio feel helpless watching it all unfold, , the Red Cross says monetary donations are a great way to help, as well as giving the gift of life through blood donations critical in disasters such as this.



“The other thing that people don’t realize after a large scale disaster, our blood system is disrupted, so we do not have a blood system in Florida, however we are part of a national network, so we have already started sending hundreds of units of blood into Florida hospitals to make sure that they have the blood supply that they will need to be able to take care of victims of this disaster. So if you can’t donate money or you can’t volunteer, you can always consider donating blood,” Cook said.



If you are interested in donating money or would like to schedule a blood donation appointment, you can visit http://redcross.org

Other resources, including online training for those willing and interested in volunteering with the American Red Cross for disaster deployments like this one, can also be found on their website.