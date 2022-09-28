Big Brothers Big Sisters Fall Cookout

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Grab your favorite sweaters or dress the kids up in their Halloween costumes and head out to big brothers big sisters this Sunday for their fall community cookout.

Anyone and everyone is welcome to join in the fun, put on with support and a generous grant from the Starbucks Foundation.



There looks to be great weather, and plenty of fall fun including pumpkin painting, as well as face painting, animal encounters by Paws and Claws, games , and other activities for the entire family.

Executive Director Katie Mainini says the fall fest is not only about the fun though.



“We’re really trying to push some of those initiatives, because at big brothers big sisters we serve any kid of any different background. Those, of course, cover some at-risk children, kids from different socioeconomic backgrounds, different gender standpoints. So really, we just want to bring some more awareness, bring people together and have some fun. We’re not talking about that necessarily, but it’s part of whole theme of our event,” she said.



Door prizes, and of course, free food will also be available at the event, along with much more festive fun!

You are encouraged to bring family and friends and enjoy a day of togetherness and community.



“I think it’s bringing our community together any opportunity that we have. I think it’s a great thing, any time we can bring kids and families together that we serve and in addition anyone else in the community to raise awareness about our services, raise awareness about our JEDI initiatives i just talked about, raise awareness about just how it’s important to be accepting of all people,” Mainini said.



The cookout will take place from 2 pm until 4 pm in the Big Brothers Big Sisters parking lot on 4 north 7th street in downtown Zanesville.

Parking will be available in the Rambo health lot. There is also public parking along 7th Street.