Updated on Wednesday, September 28, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Isolated Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Cool. High 60° TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Dry & Cool. Low 43° THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warmer & Dry. High 63° DISCUSSION:

Rain will continue today before drying out in the evening. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with highs continuing to be near sixty.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight. It will drier and on the cooler side with lows dropping all the way back into the lower forties!

Skies will be mostly sunny on Thursday along with drier conditions. We will also see more warmth with highs into the lower to mid sixties.

Clouds will be on the increase starting on Friday into Saturday as the remnants of Ian comes up from the South. Skies will be partly cloudy on Friday and mostly cloudy on Saturday with a chance for showers on Saturday as well. Highs will be in the upper sixties Friday into Saturday.

Sunday into Monday we see chances for rain move into the region. Higher chances will be with us on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy both days with highs near seventy.

Clouds will be on the decrease starting on Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy along with drier conditions. Highs will be near seventy during Tuesday afternoon.

Have a Great Wednesday!