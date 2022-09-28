7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Anthony Codispoti
 

Updated on Wednesday, September 28, 2022; Morning Update:

TODAY: Isolated Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Cool. High 60°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Dry & Cool. Low 43°

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warmer & Dry. High 63°

DISCUSSION:

Rain will continue today before drying out in the evening. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with highs continuing to be near sixty.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight. It will drier and on the cooler side with lows dropping all the way back into the lower forties!

Skies will be mostly sunny on Thursday along with drier conditions. We will also see more warmth with highs into the lower to mid sixties.

Clouds will be on the increase starting on Friday into Saturday as the remnants of Ian comes up from the South. Skies will be partly cloudy on Friday and mostly cloudy on Saturday with a chance for showers on Saturday as well. Highs will be in the upper sixties Friday into Saturday.

Sunday into Monday we see chances for rain move into the region. Higher chances will be with us on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy both days with highs near seventy.

Clouds will be on the decrease starting on Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy along with drier conditions. Highs will be near seventy during Tuesday afternoon.

Have a Great Wednesday!

 

Anthony Codispoti
Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!