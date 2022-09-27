Zane State & OUZ Host 2022 Fall Fest



ZANESVILLE, Oh – Fall is in the air and it made for the perfect day for Zane State College and Ohio University Zanesville’s 2022 Fall Fest.

Students, employees, and even prospective students were in attendance at the Zane State Campus Green Tuesday morning and into the afternoon.



There was food, from hamburgers and hot dog to Noodles and Company mac and cheese, cornhole, and booths from campus clubs, employers, and community organizations for students to visit and learn about all the resources available to them from both campuses.

OUZ Manager of Communication Heather Sands says it was great having the joint campus communities come together and have some fun.



“Being a local university here in everyone’s backyard, it’s really nice because it’s like a family and it’s nice to get everyone out here. They’re able to play games, get to know each other and just connect.

It’s great to have the students here. They use a lot of the resources and services here. We have some employers and community agencies here today that they can learn more. Organizations and clubs from both campus are here to recruit students to join them to volunteer right in our backyard,” Sands said.



Students were able to explore and sign up for clubs from both campuses, connect with fellow students and enjoy a beautiful fall day.

Murphie Rambo, Director of Marketing for Zane State says it was important to have the prospective students with them on campus as well and give them the whole student experience.



“It’s really important for any student who may be interested in Zane State or OUZ to attend one of these events because it’s nice to be able to see the resources that are provided as a dual campus. It’s nice to see the community involvement and the community aspect that we have where we partner with a lot of the agencies, the career paths that they could have right here in our backyard. So it’s really important for them to come and see kind of the whole factor, the whole student experience that they can gain from either campus,” she said.



Rambo and Sands add that it’s fun for them and a great time to connect with students they may not see everyday and hear their feedback and catch up with them.

If you are a student or faculty member and missed Fall Fest, the campuses will be hosting a similar event in the spring with the date still to be determined.