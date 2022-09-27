WHIZ Radio week seven football broadcast schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week seven of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you.

On Z92 Radio it’s a showdown between long-time MVL foes as Sheridan hosts Philo. Sheridan looks to stay in first place in the big school division. Philo hopes to get above the .500 mark. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call.

The Highway 103 Radio crew will be in McConnelsville for gigantic Small School Division matchup. Winner between Morgan and New Lexington is in the driver’s seat for the division title. Greg Mitt and Corey Perkins will have the call.

On AM 1240 Radio 3-3 Zanesville hits the road to play 4-2 Licking Heights. Join Jeff Moore and Garrett Young for all the action.

All three games kickoff at 7 and will stream online at whiznews.com.