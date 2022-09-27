Two-vehicle fatal crash in Perry County



Jackson Towship – The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Tuesday,September 27, at approximately 2:01 PM. The crash occurred on State Route 668 in Jackson Township, Perry County.

A black 2017 Ford Explorer operated by Tera Binkley, age 44, of Junction City, was traveling south on SR 668. A maroon 2019 Toyota RAV4 operated by Catherine Sweeney, age 73, of Junction City, was traveling north on SR 668. Sweeney traveled left of center and struck Binkley head-on.

Binkley and her two passengers were transported to Genesis Medical Center in Perry County with non-life-threatening injuries. Sweeney was transported to Genesis Medical Center in Perry County where she succumbed to her injuries.