Spectrum holding hiring event in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Spectrum will be holding a hiring event Wednesday, September 28, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at its call center on Northpointe Drive in Zanesville.

The company is looking to hire 50 Customer Service Billing Representatives. They are responsible for resolving customer billing inquiries and account issues, adjusting services as requested, and upholding positive customer relationships .

This is a full-time, entry- to mid-level customer service position offering a $20 an hour base pay rate. The company also offers a six-week paid training program, $10,000 in tuition reimbursement, four weeks of paid parental leave, free and discounted Spectrum services and an extensive benefits package for full-and part-time employees and unmarried domestic partners.

Applicants are encouraged to complete an application and job assessment prior to the event at the website below using REQ # 319853BR