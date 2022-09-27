Muskingum University Opens New Health and Wellness Complex

NEW CONCORD, OH- Earlier this month Muskingum University announced the grand opening of their new Henry D. Bullock Heath and Wellness Complex. “W needed an indoor field house for our athletic teams and for recreation. We needed an upgrade to our stadium, but we also needed clinical space for our health sciences programs,” said Susan Hasseler, Muskingum University President.

This state of the art facility delivers on all of those things. An indoor track with an area for teams to train, a new press box, and study rooms. The ideas began back in late 2019. “This building took 2 years and three months from start to finish which is amazing if you consider the scope and the size and the detail.” Hasseler stated.

With the near 3 year layout some of the older athletes have been chomping at the bit to get use out of the new place. “Every day you’ve been able to walk up top to the mezzanine and look down here and everybody stops by the office like hey Coach when can we get on there we’re ready we’re ready.” Said Jacob Gleason, Track and Field Head Coach.

The current student athletes aren’t the only ones excited. Many Muskingum athletic programs roster sizes are expanding and a lot of that can be thanks to the new facility. “When this stadium was being built we were able to say you know hey it’s in progress. This is not a bunch of drawings. President Hasseler and many other people made it happen and we’re so thankful for it and it has definitely impacted recruiting in a positive way,” said Erik Ieuter, Muskingum Football Coach.

One of the driving principles of this new facility was for it to be multi use. So far each room in the building serves more than just gameday festivities. “When we don’t have a gameday going on it serves as a sports communication lab. One of our majors on campus is sports communication. We will have our students in here performing what they would be doing on gamedays in a practice environment,” said Tom Caudill, Assistant Athletic Director

With upgraded technology and the use of green screens students can learn what it takes in sports media. The Bullock complex brings everything together. “I think it’s the hub, this is hub where the action is going to take place at. If we have an indoor track meet going on we’ll be able to control video boards and post results straight up there. We’ll be able to stream and get those results out to our fans and the action out to our fans. We have stuff going on outside on the turf we can do multiple events,” Caudill said.

“You can’t beat this place it’s one of the best facilities in all of division three. It’s a great place to watch a game. The concourse is fully accessible and it’s got great sight lines,” Ieuter stated.

The football season is underway and track is beginning soon, you won’t want to miss all the action right here and the brand new Henry D. Bullock Heath and Wellness Complex.