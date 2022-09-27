Meet Rebel

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – .

The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center receives some amazing dogs that you would never expect to be without a home. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced us to Rebel, an all around happy dog that does very well around people.

“Today we have Rebel. Rebel has been with us since July. We kind of just feel like he’s been overlooked. He just has so many great qualities to him, he’s housebroken, crate trained, rides well in a car, walks very well, loves children and would just be fabulous with anybody. A couple of things that I got to enjoy with him, well actually he’s got a playfulness to him that a child could enjoy but also has the calmness of an adult,” McQuaid said.

Rebel loves to give and get affection as his way of saying that he would be proud to be a member of your family and made a lot of friends at last weekend’s fairgrounds farmers market.

“Also too, please remember to save the date, October 15th our Muskingum County Farmers Market ‘Strut Your Pup’ costume contest. Entries are at 9, the show will start at 10:30. There is a list of items on our page for things to bring for the entry fee on donations. And if maybe you’re not going to enter the event that day, we would love to have you and maybe you would like to bring something that would be on that page. We can use anything like that,” McQuaid said.

For more information about Rebel or the Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center you can visit them online.