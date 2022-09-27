Health Department Receives National Accreditation

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Health Department takes pride in overseeing many aspects of public safety and well being and recently has been awarded national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board. Muskingum County Health Department Health Commissioner Corey Hamilton and Accreditation Coordinator Ann Hollingsworth spoke about the accreditation process and the efforts made to earn it.

“We’ve been on this accreditation journey for a number of years,” Hamilton said. “We were early adopters of the concept of becoming an accredited local health department and started within the first few years that the Public Health Accreditation Board formed and offered an accreditation process we had started on that journey. We’ve had some bumps in the road including changes in staff and of course the last couple of years derailed us a little bit with the business of our infectious disease investigations.”

Accreditation basically means that the department works within a specific set of standards which adds an authenticity to the department that may prove beneficial when seeking cooperation or grants.

“National Accreditation has different standards and measures of what they consider to be the best practices for public health,” Hollingsworth said. “And so my job was to sort of break those down into manageable pieces and help work with our staff to make sure we could exhibit that we were meeting all of those best standards. So it took a lot of trainings, we worked with other health departments and it took our entire agency to get all of the examples necessary to show them we are a great health department and we’re meeting all of their standards.”

Maintaining the accreditation will stress continuous quality improvement as well as guiding the department’s approach toward specific priorities within the community. The Muskingum County Health Department is grateful for all of the cooperation it has received from the community and is funded by a tax levy that will be up for renewal on this year’s election ballot.