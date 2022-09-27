Celebration of life to be held for Paul Culver Jr.

SOMERSET, Ohio – A celebration of life will be held for one of the greatest coaches in Ohio high school football history.

Saturday October 1 all are welcome to Holy Trinity School to remember former Sheridan coach Paul Culver Jr. The celebration of life will run from 6-10 pm. There will be food, drinks, music, and a 50-50 raffle and silent auction to support “The Legacy of the Generals Scholarship.”

Holy Trinity School is located on 225 South Columbus Street in Somerset.

Paul Culver Jr. passed away in February of this year. He was the head coach of the Sheridan football team for 35 years and won over 300 games.