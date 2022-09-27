Updated on Tuesday, September 27, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Increasing Clouds. PM Scattered Showers. High 59° TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers. Cooler. Low 43° WEDNESDAY: Isolated Showers. Partly Cloudy. Cool. High 60° DISCUSSION: Clouds will be on the increase throughout this morning to mostly cloudy. Rain chances will move in during the afternoon and will continue into the evening. It will be cool again with highs only near sixty. We’ll see some more rain tonight, although only the northeast part of the region could see the most rain. It will be even cooler tonight, with lows dropping into the lower to mid forties.

Rain will continue into Wednesday before drying out in the afternoon into the evening. Otherwise, clouds will be partly cloudy with highs continuing to be near sixty.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Thursday along with drier conditions. We will also see more warmth with highs into the lower to mid sixties.

Clouds will be on the increase starting on Friday into Saturday as the remnants of Ian comes up from the South. Clouds will be partly cloudy on Friday and mostly cloudy on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper sixties Friday into Saturday.

Sunday into Monday we see chances for rain move into the region. Skies will be mostly cloudy both days with highs near seventy.

Have a Great Tuesday!