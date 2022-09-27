Y-Bridge Brewing Company to Host Fundraiser for A Special Wish Recipient

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Y-Bridge Brewing is hosting a very special event this weekend in support of a special wish!

Plenty of fun is planned for Saturday to help Zanesville’s own Alicia Williams’ wish to go to Disney World come true.



Anyone is welcome to come out this Saturday, October 1st for live music from Evan Abood, Chinese and 50/50 raffles, food from Burrito Buggy, and even the tapping of a beer, specially made just for Alicia, named ‘Alicia’s Apple Pie,’ with $1 from each pint of the brew sold being donated to the family and Alicia’s wish.

Alicia’s mom Misty Williams says this is an amazing opportunity and that they are grateful for all the support.



“It’s an awesome opportunity for us. She loves Disney, well, I love Disney, she loves Disney. My husband and son have never been there so it’s a good opportunity for them as well. But it just makes her day because she’s going to be there on Halloween and on her birthday, so it’s very special for her.

We’re very thankful for A Special Wish and Y-Bridge Brewery for putting this on for her because just like all the other kids, she deserves it and it’s been a dream of hers to go back to Disney,” Williams said.



Alicia’s wish application came through to A Special Wish Foundation at the beginning of the year and they were approved for a trip to Disney World at the end of October, just in time for Alicia’s birthday and her favorite holiday, Halloween.

This is Y-Bridge Brewing’s first time sponsoring A Special Wish and Brewmaster Ray Ballard says he’s glad to do it and looks forward to this weekend and helping A Special Wish Foundation Event Volunteer Coordinator Pam Spring continue to put smiles on kids’ faces.



“I’m new to this. We’ve done some Ales for ALS events, which have gone really well and our main charity at this point has been the animal shelter. So this is the first time I’ve done anything with Special Wish. So it’s new to me, but how can you say no to something like that in the community. Look forward to the weekend, see what it does. I think it’s going to be really good,” Ballard told us.

“Granting these special wishes has been important in my life for a long time. I was a volunteer for about 25 years, and I’ve been working there for 10, and seeing the smiles on these kids’ faces when we do wish reveals is indescribable really,” Spring said.



The event will be ongoing throughout the day Saturday at the brewery located at 1417 Linden Ave, beginning at 1 PM.

Everyone is encouraged to come out, have some fun, and support a great cause.