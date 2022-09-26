Rambo’s Flu Shot

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With Covid-19 commanding so much attention over the past couple of years, influenza has been sidelined due to masks and hand sanitizing. With Covid on the decline as this year’s flu season approaches health experts are weary of an increase in influenza illnesses.

Rambo Memorial Health Center Executive Director Shannon Bell noted that Covid-19 and influenza are both respiratory illnesses but require different vaccinations and explained the importance of getting a flu vaccination.

“This year the flu season is expected to be elevated,” Bell said. “They are predicting a bad flu season and I just want to stress to people, just because you are up-to-date on your Covid vaccines or are considering the latest Covid booster, you should still get a flu vaccine. It’s a completely different virus and your Covid vaccines will not cover you from the flu.”

This year’s flu vaccines are a quadrivalent, which means they cover a wider range of strains more effectively. Dosages are being offered in regular dose and high dose for people over 65, as well as an egg free dose for people who are allergic to eggs.

“Rambo is open from 8-to-4:30, Monday through Friday but during the month of October we have some extended hours, and we will post that on our website, but just so everybody knows, Tuesdays and Wednesdays we’re open until 6 p.m. and on October 1st, we are open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. so that it’s more easily accessible for people to get a flu vaccine,” Bell said.

Walk-ins for this year’s flu vaccination are welcome at Rambo Memorial Health Center that is located at 711 Main Street and each vaccination is free to Muskingum County residents. For more information about Rambo’s flu vaccinations or to register you can visit them online.