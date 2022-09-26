No Bond Hearing Set in Thomas Case

A no bond hearing is set for Monday in connection to the arrest of a southeast Ohio man arrested on child pornography charges.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Terry Thomas was charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. The arrest of Thomas came during a sheriff’s office investigation in conjunction with the United State Department of Homeland Security into the trafficking of child pornography.

On September 21, officials executed a search warrant and arrested Thomas at a residence in the Village of Batesville.

He remains incarcerated at the Noble County Jail.