No Bond Hearing Set in Thomas Case

Nichole Hannahs180

A no bond hearing is set for Monday in connection to the arrest of a southeast Ohio man arrested on child pornography charges.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Terry Thomas was charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. The arrest of Thomas came during a sheriff’s office investigation in conjunction with the United State Department of Homeland Security into the trafficking of child pornography.

On September 21, officials executed a search warrant and arrested Thomas at a residence in the Village of Batesville.

He remains incarcerated at the Noble County Jail.

Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.