Library to Host Underground Railroad Symposium Saturday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Muskingum County has a history rich with local people who played a role that contributed toward developing a broader, national culture. Muskingum County Library System Marketing and Communications Director Sean Fennell announced an upcoming event at the John McIntire Library that is centered around some of the local efforts that contributed to the Underground Railroad.

“This is the Third Annual Underground Railroad Symposium,” Fennell said. “This is a collaboration with Muskingum County History with generous support from the Muskingum County Community Foundation and North Valley Bank to make this happen. So as you can glean from the title, this is the third time that this symposium has happened, which I think is a testament to the power of local history here in Muskingum County. There is a tremendous amount of just incredible history, specifically around the Underground Railroad, right here in Muskingum County.”

The symposium will begin at 9 a.m. and run until 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 1, with a box lunch to be served at noon to the first 50 registrants.

“We will begin the day with just some general socializing and kind of getting to know each other a little bit and then there will be a series of lectures and speakers on the topics of the Underground Railroad and what that looked like here in Muskingum County,” Fennell said.

The symposium is meant to help connect the community with its history and if you are interested in participating you can register at muskingumlibrary.org.