Land Bank Meets With Muskingum County Commissioners

Maggie Warren


ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Commissioner’s Office met with the Muskingum County Land Bank this morning.

Together, they discussed the grants for demolition of the Mosaic Tile Company and Muson school buildings.

One of the key topics of discussion was the reimbursable grants from the state the Land Bank being just short on being able to make the payments needed to be reimbursed.

Land Bank Executive Director Andy Roberts says they’re looking at options to be able to make these payments, which is what brought them to the Commissioners.

“We were here today to talk to the commissioners about possibly getting that money front-loaded and then Land Bank would reimburse them for those monies after the fact. So, all in all, the county would be made whole. It’s basically just a short term loan,” he explained.


The demolition contract for the Mosaic Tile Company and Munson school demolition was awarded last month.

The hope is to rehabilitate the areas where the buildings currently stand.

