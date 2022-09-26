Heroes Landing Hosts Golf Classic

Heroes Landing, hosted their annual Golf Classic, which benefits their Children’s Justice Center and the mission of empowering child abuse survivors, this afternoon.

27 teams of four, or over 100 golfers teed off out at the Zanesville Country Club.

100 percent of the profits from the outing will go directly to the Children’s Justice Center, which helps them provide resources and services to those who come in, such as forensic interviews, medical examinations, and meetings with an advocate.

Heroes Landing Executive Director the event is a fun way to bring the community together and raise awareness about Heroes Landing and what they do.

“It’s a great way to celebrate what we’re able to do in our community. It’s a great way to bring golfers together to support a great cause, enjoy being with colleagues, their friends. It means a lot when people give up time away from their families and their profession, but we’re extremely thankful that they choose to do it with Heroes Landing,” she said.

Golfers were also able to purchase raffle tickets and enter to win a variety of prizes.

Malouf Center Director of Impact, Sage Hancock says being able to partner with Heroes Landing not just for this event, but everyday, to educate and empower the community is powerful.

“Something that we try to focus on is educating the masses and then healing for the one, so if there is anyone out there who isn’t really sure about how to maybe make a difference, we really encourage you to get educated on the signs of sexual assault and exploitation, understand what you can do if you or someone you love or someone you care about is in that situation and then understand local resources available, like Heroes Landing,” Hancock told us.

If you would like more information about Heroes Landing you can visit their website heroeslandingcjc.org to learn more and follow them on Instagram and/or Facebook.

You can also visit malouffoundation.org for more information and resources.