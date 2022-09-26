Genesis Orthopedic Game of The Week MVP

This week’s Community Bank game of the week MVP sponsored by Genesis Orthopedic Sports Medicine was a powerhouse in last week’s game, Rashid Sesay. Sesay is a junior at West Muskingum. Playing multiple positions on offense and defense, he helped his team to a 7 point victory over Maysville and he was full of energy after the game.

“How do I feel about tonight I feel you know I can’t even explain it. This game meant absolutely everything to all of us. We prepped this win took us 3 years to work for and we finally came through. I can’t explain I’ll never forget this feeling ever it’s amazing. What I think we did best was effort we never gave up, all of us 11 dudes to the ball every play. You know we started off shaky and we didn’t give up we just kept playing. I think that’s what we’re best known for is keep playing and keep pushing no matter what. I trust all my teammates I love all my teammates and I know they’ll do that day in and day out every play. What was my favorite play of the game? The last play of the game knowing that you know we did it we finally did it you know I don’t have an individual play. I make a good play someone else makes a good play, celebrate and move on and go to the next play.” Said Sesay after the victory.

With just 4 more games left in the regular season, West Muskingum will face Crooksville for their week 7 matchup. Rashid talked a little about what he expects in the matchup between 4-2 West M and 0-6 Crooksville.

“How do I feel about next week’s game? We still gotta approach it like every other game we still gotta go in, prep, have a good week of practice, prep and play with absolute effort and focus no matter what team it is. Making plays making more plays, that’s the general thing we need to work on most making the plays when we need to on offense.”

