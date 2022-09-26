Fentanyl Issue at Licking County Jail

The Licking County Sheriff’s Jail staff and deputies have responded to a possible fentanyl exposure in one module of the jail.

The Licking County Sheriff said five inmates and two corrections officers were transported for treatment. Two of the inmates and two corrections officers were transported for treatment. Two of the inmates had a severe reaction.

All are doing well and should be released. All other inmates were isolate as decontamination took place.

Licking County Sheriff’s Detectives and Drug Task Force Agents are investigating where the fentanyl came from.