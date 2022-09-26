Area man sentenced in child sexual abuse case

MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio–An area man received a prison sentence of 20 years to Life in connection to a case of child sexual abuse and child pornography involving an 8-month-old infant.



21-year-old Zachariah Wicker was sentenced in Morgan County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to one count of Rape and 10 counts of Pandering Obscenities involving a Minor.



Wicker was arrested back in April of 2020 following an investigation where a search warrant was executed at a residence located in the Rosefarm area of York Township in Morgan County.

Wicker is being held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.