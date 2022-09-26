Updated on Monday, September 26, 2022; Evening Update: TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Fall-like. Low 46° TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds. PM Scattered Showers. High 59° TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers. Cooler. Low 43° DISCUSSION: Skies will be partly cloudy for the overnight. We’ll see much cooler and fall-like conditions, with lows back into the mid forties. Clouds will be on the increase throughout Tuesday morning to mostly cloudy. Rain chances will move in during the afternoon and will continue into the evening. It will be cool again with highs only near sixty. We’ll see some more rain Tuesday night, although only the northeast part of the region could see rain.

Rain will continue into Wednesday before drying out in the afternoon into the evening. Otherwise, clouds will be partly cloudy with highs continuing to be near sixty.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Thursday along with drier conditions. We will also see more warmth with highs into the lower to mid sixties.

Clouds will be on the increase starting on Friday into Saturday as the remnants of Ian comes up from the South. Clouds will be partly cloudy on Friday and mostly cloudy on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper sixties Friday into Saturday.

Sunday into Monday we see chances for rain move into the region. Skies will be mostly cloudy both days with highs near seventy.

Have a Great Monday Evening!