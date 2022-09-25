PERRY, OH- Perry Ohio hosted a special event that took you back to a time when trains were the new way of transportation. The Western Scenic Railroad is an event where people can get on a train and relive the old Western days with actors dressing up as robbers trying to rob the train to give the experience a more old-timey feeling.

Head organizer of the Zanesville and Western Scenic Railroad Bill Ratz spoke about the history of the Rail line.

“The original Freight operation that started in 1882, they built the first four miles from Zanesville going Southwest. They kept extending it until they joined up again over in Ohio with the other line going North south. So now, Freight operations ceased on this line about twenty-three years ago and it stood vacant for about eight to ten years we leased it from the State of Ohio. They had purchased ten of these short lines that were going out of business and they didn’t want them torn up and they had nine of them back in business, but this was still sitting idle. So, they said OK, we agree to lease it to you.”

Ratz also spoke about what makes Zanesville and Western Scenic Railroad a fun tourist destination.

“I really like watching the kids, on a slow day, we let them get up on the cabinet and blow the horn and they really like that.”

The Zanesville and Western Scenic Railroad was made so that people could relive the old western days and have that feeling of excitement and adventure.