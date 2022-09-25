Updated on Sunday, September 25, 2022; Evening Update: TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Light Breeze with Wind. Gusts up to 17mph. Low 52° MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Stronger Wind with Gusts up to 32mph. Cooler. High 66° MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Cool Down to Fall-Like Temperatures. Low 42° DISCUSSION: In the overnight hours, the chance for some scattered showers will persist as a Low-Pressure system pushes off into the East Coast. Winds will pick up as the rain moves out of southeast Ohio, with stronger wind gusts pushing in colder air as well. Looking forward to Monday, rain chances will taper off as the day continues. By the afternoon, wind gusts will be gaining, but the rain will have moved out of the Muskingum Valley region. Looking at the early half of the new work week, we will see partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the upper to mid-sixties on both Monday and Tuesday.

Still cool for midweek. Skies will be partly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs near sixty Wednesday afternoon.

A little warmer on Thursday with highs back into the lower to mid-sixties, under mostly sunny skies.

More warmth, and more clouds will be with us to round out the work week. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Sunday, with highs back into the mid-sixties.

Scattered showers return to the region to start up the weekend on Saturday. It will be warmer, along with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper sixties.

Have a Great Sunday Evening!