Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Zane State

ZANESVILLE, OH- Zane State College hosted a very special event called Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the largest fundraising event for Alzheimer’s and Dementia. It’s held annually every Fall and their are around over six-hundred communities nationwide that participate in this fundraiser.

Zanesville Walk to End Alzheimer’s Manager Jen Bahm spoke about how Alzheimer’s touched her life.

“Both of my mom’s parents had Dementia so it’s definitely hit close to home for me. Which means I enjoy my role even more so because I know what it’s like and it’s very difficult and it’s just super important to my family, I know it touches people across the country as well. I’m happy to be part of it and glad I can help and do my part.”

Education Teacher Lori McNichols spoke about why she wanted to take part in The Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

“My Dad was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at the age of 57, he had the disease for nine years before we lost him. It’s called the long goodbye because you lose your loved one twice, once when they forget who you are and who they are and then again when they lose their battle with the disease. This is our fifth year of walking, our family is team Vernon, in honor of my Dad Jim Vernon who we lost in 2017.”

The proceeds go to the Zanesville community, it goes to research for Alzheimer’s and it goes to people in education programs, all for the same goal of ending Alzheimer’s.