SATURDAY SCORES 9/24/22

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS:

GIRL’S VOLLEYBALL

JOHN GLENN 3 LOGAN 0

Emma Briggs 7 kills, 3 aces, 8 digs

Aleea Musselman 5 kills, 2 aces, 13 digs

Lauren Blair 20 assists, 7 digs

PHILO 3 ST CLAIRSVILLE 2

TRI VALLEY 3 RIVER VIEW 1

In the loss River View’s Cayla Shrimplin picked up her 1000 career dig. A recent tweet from the athletic department said quote, “This is a feat only 2 other Lady Bears have achieved in the 53-year history of River View Volleyball. Her hard work and grit in the gym and her servant leadership make Cayla a model example of what it is to be a Black Bear, and we are extremely proud of her!”

GIRL’S SOCCER

ATHENS 4 PHILO 0

LOGAN 5 JOHN GLENN 1

The 6 total goals came in the second half. Logan had 5 different goal scorers in the victory. Becca Spohn scored the lone goal for John Glenn.

LICKING VALLEY 3 HEATH 1

BOYS SOCCER

ZANESVILLE 3 CAMBRIDGE 1

JOHN GLENN 2 FAIRFIELD UNION 2

MUSKINGUM ATHLETICS:

FOOTBALL

MOUNT UNION 59 MUSKINGUM 0

MEN’S SOCCER

TRANSYLVANIA 3 MUSKINGUM 2

Fr. Keaton Taylor and Sr. Edwin Palou tallied one goal apiece.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

CASE WESTERN RESERVE 5 MUSKINGUM 1

VOLLEYBALL

MUSKINGUM 3 EASTERN 0

Lexi Huck and Raegan Flood had seven kills each. Senior Emma Conrad picked up 24 assists.

JUANITA 3 MUSKINGUM 0

COLLEGE FOOTBALL (OHIO)

OHIO STATE 52 WISCONSIN 21

CINCINNATI 45 INDIANA 24

OHIO 59 FORDHAM 52

MIAMI OH 17 NORTHWESTERN 14

MISSISSIPPI STATE 45 BOWLING GREEN 14