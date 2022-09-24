MVL Football Standings

Here are the Muskingum Valley League football standings through six weeks. Overall record is listed first, then divisional record. Standings are based on divisional record. Cross-over games don’t count towards standings.

Big School Division

1. Sheridan (5-1, 2-0)

2. Tri-Valley (5-1, 1-0)

3. River View (3-3, 1-1)

T4. Maysville (3-3, 0-1)

T4. Philo (3-3, 0-1)

T4. John Glenn (2-4, 0-1)

Small School Division

T1. New Lexington (5-1, 2-0)

T2. Morgan (4-2, 1-0)

T2. Meadowbrook (1-5, 1-0)

4. West Muskingum (4-2, 0-1)

5. Crooksville (0-6, 0-1)

6. Coshocton (0-6, 0-2)