EAA Vintage-Fly-In at Zanesville Municipal Airport

ZANESVILLE, OH- Zanesville Municipal Airport hosted EAA Vintage-Fly-In, an event held every Fall where people can get together and see and learn more about aviation’s.

Member of Vintage Chapter 22 Darlene Ford spoke about what the purpose of this event was to the community of Zanesville.

“Just to get Pilot’s and the public familiar with each other so that the public that does not fly, they are able to come out and see the different types of airplanes, ask Pilot’s questions and just for the aviation comradery.”

One of the visitors who loves looking at Airplanes, Roger Morris, spoke about what it’s like seeing a wide variety of airplanes at EAA Vintage-Fly-In.

“It’s pretty nice, it’s unusual you know you get to see this in a small town like Zanesville, so it’s kind of a nice opportunity to get out here and get right close up to the airplanes and check them all out.”

This event was held so that the community of Zanesville can have a better understanding of airplanes and Pilot’s and it’s a great opportunity to get outside with family and friends.