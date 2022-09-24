Updated on Saturday, September 24, 2022; Evening Update: TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Warmer. Low 56° SUNDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Warm. High 71° SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms. Partly Cloudy. Cooler. Low 51° DISCUSSION: Skies will be mostly cloudy for your overnight along with a calm breeze. It will be above average with lows into the mid fifties.

Rain chances return to round out the weekend on Sunday. Scattered showers and storms will move in for the morning and continue throughout the day. We will be warmer, and around average with highs in the lower seventies.

We start the new work week with some more rain chances. Slight chances will be with us for Monday into Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy for both days. Temperatures will be in the upper sixties on Monday, then drop back to near sixty on Tuesday.

Still cool for midweek. Skies will be partly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs near sixty Wednesday afternoon.

A little warmer on Thursday with highs back into the lower to mid sixties, under mostly sunny skies.

More warmth, and more clouds will be with us to round out the work week. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Sunday, with highs back into the mid sixties.

Scattered showers return to the region to start up the weekend on Saturday. It will be warmer, along with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper sixties.

