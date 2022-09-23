Thompkins Found Guilty

Nichole Hannahs409

A Muskingum County jury has convicted a Zanesville man on drug trafficking charges.

After two days of testimony jurors found John Thompkins guilty of possessing and trafficking cocaine in a school zone with a major drug offender specification, tampering with evidence for dropping cocaine out of his car and possession of methamphetamine and oxycodone with firearms after a drug trafficking conviction.

The investigation against Thompkins began in early March following complaints of drug dealing at 819 Dryden Avenue.

At sentencing, Thompkins will be forced to forfeit all the cash he was found to possess as well as the vehicle he used to conduct his drug business. He faces 35 years of imprisonment at his future sentencing date.

Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.