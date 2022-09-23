Thompkins Found Guilty

A Muskingum County jury has convicted a Zanesville man on drug trafficking charges.

After two days of testimony jurors found John Thompkins guilty of possessing and trafficking cocaine in a school zone with a major drug offender specification, tampering with evidence for dropping cocaine out of his car and possession of methamphetamine and oxycodone with firearms after a drug trafficking conviction.

The investigation against Thompkins began in early March following complaints of drug dealing at 819 Dryden Avenue.

At sentencing, Thompkins will be forced to forfeit all the cash he was found to possess as well as the vehicle he used to conduct his drug business. He faces 35 years of imprisonment at his future sentencing date.