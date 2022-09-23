No Active Shooter at Licking Valley Schools

Nichole Hannahs

Reports are coming into the newsroom regarding a possible active shooter situation at Licking Valley Schools.

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the scene and found no evidence of any shots fired and everyone is safe.

Newark Police said parents should go to their reunification locations

They said following protocol all buildings were swept and are secure. The sheriff’s office said it is our understanding that other jurisdictions in Ohio have received the same phone call which activated our incident.

Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.