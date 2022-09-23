Habitat for Humanity Builds Playhouses for Local Children

ZANESVILLE, Oh- Habitat for Humanity works in more than 70 countries and they have helped over 39 million people improve their living conditions since 1976.

This project put smiles on several local kids faces today. Habitat works together with families, local communities, volunteers and partners from around the world so that more people are able to live in affordable homes.

“These kids are going to be presented with something that they may never have the chance to have it’s going to give them that feeling of home ownership at such a young age,” Biatta Grimes, Director of Volunteers and Communications said.

Melissa Best, Director of Community Engagement for Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio shared her experience.

“So I have a long history with Habitat for Humanity too. I’ve been here for four years and I love the work that we do at Habitat for humanities. Our mission is to do our own part and eliminate poverty housing in southeast Ohio. Today we’re in Zanesville and we are building playhouses that will help us build real houses for wonderful families like Biattas,” she said.

The children were elated with their houses and the volunteers from Habitat had a rewarding day.