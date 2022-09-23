Fink’s Friday Night Scoreboard

ZANESVILLE: 7 LICKING VALLEY: 33 FINAL
The Blue Devils fall to 3-3 on the season. Next week they face Licking Heights.
ROSECRANS: 6 GROVE CITY CHRISTIAN: 49 FINAL
RIVER VIEW: 14 SHERIDAN: 53 FINAL
PHILO: 28 CROOKSVILLE: 6 FINAL
MORGAN: 21 TRI-VALLEY: 42 FINAL
JOHN GLENN: 28 MEADOWBROOK:14 FINAL
MAYSVILLE: 7 WEST MUSKINGUM: 14 FINAL
Tornadoes improve to 4-2 on the season
NEW LEXINGTON: 39 COSHOCTON:7 FINAL
NEWARK: 6 PICKERINGTON NORTH: 35 FINAL
A 28 point second quarter helped Pickerington North win over Newark.
LICKING HEIGHTS: 28 GRANVILLE: 18 FINAL
LAKEWOOD: 6 HEATH: 42 FINAL
The Bulldogs move to 3-3 on the season. They host Utica next week. The Lancers will play Northridge.
TUSCARAWAS VALLEY: 14 RIDGEWOOD: 35 FINAL
CAMBRIDGE: 25 MARTINS FERRY: 18 FINAL
BUCKEYE TRAIL: 34 TUSCARAWAS CENTRAL CATHOLIC: 7 FINAL
A 20 point third quarter helped propel the Warriors to a win over the Saints. Buckeye Trail was led by Nick Neuhart who was 5 of 9 for 39 yards. He also added 16 carries for 128 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Warriors had 307 yards of offense while the Saints had 148.
SHENANDOAH: 42 BUCKEYE LOCAL: 36 FINAL
CALDWELL: 56 CONOTTON VALLEY: 8 FINAL
MILLER V. BERNE UNION