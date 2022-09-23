Fink’s Friday Night Scoreboard

Nichole Hannahs152

ZANESVILLE: 7 LICKING VALLEY: 33 FINAL

The Blue Devils fall to 3-3 on the season. Next week they face Licking Heights.

ROSECRANS: 6 GROVE CITY CHRISTIAN: 49 FINAL

RIVER VIEW: 14 SHERIDAN: 53 FINAL

PHILO: 28 CROOKSVILLE: 6 FINAL

MORGAN: 21 TRI-VALLEY: 42 FINAL

JOHN GLENN: 28 MEADOWBROOK:14 FINAL

MAYSVILLE: 7 WEST MUSKINGUM: 14 FINAL

Tornadoes improve to 4-2 on the season

NEW LEXINGTON: 39 COSHOCTON:7 FINAL

NEWARK: 6 PICKERINGTON NORTH: 35 FINAL

A 28 point second quarter helped Pickerington North win over Newark.

LICKING HEIGHTS: 28 GRANVILLE: 18 FINAL

LAKEWOOD: 6 HEATH: 42 FINAL

The Bulldogs move to 3-3 on the season. They host Utica next week. The Lancers will play Northridge.

TUSCARAWAS VALLEY: 14 RIDGEWOOD: 35 FINAL

CAMBRIDGE: 25 MARTINS FERRY: 18 FINAL

BUCKEYE TRAIL: 34 TUSCARAWAS CENTRAL CATHOLIC: 7 FINAL

A 20 point third quarter helped propel the Warriors to a win over the Saints. Buckeye Trail was led by Nick Neuhart who was 5 of 9 for 39 yards. He also added 16 carries for 128 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Warriors had 307 yards of offense while the Saints had 148.

SHENANDOAH: 42 BUCKEYE LOCAL: 36 FINAL

CALDWELL: 56 CONOTTON VALLEY: 8 FINAL

MILLER V. BERNE UNION

