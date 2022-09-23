Arrests Made in Drug Overdose Deaths

Three people face charges in connection to two separate drug overdose deaths in Muskingum County.

In the first case Sheriff Matt Lutz said 28-year-old Shelbie Mourer was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in drugs and tampering with evidence in the death of 44-year-old Robert “Andy” Marshall.

Sheriff Lutz said Marshall’s body was found in a vehicle in the beach area of Dillon State Park. Toxicology reports show Marshall had a lethal dose of cocaine and fentanyl in his system which caused his death.

Sheriff Lutz said Marshall purchased the drugs from Mourer. The man Mourer purchased the drugs from 46-year-old Ray McCree was also arrested.

He’s charged with corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in drugs, child endangerment and money laundering. Both are being held in the Muskingum County Jail.

In a separate case Shawn O’Neil was taken into custody Thursday in connection to the death of Dalton James Cole. Sheriff Lutz said O’Neil is currently in the Franklin County Jail awaiting a hearing. He’s been charged with involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another drugs and trafficking in drugs.

Detectives said Cole was found by his mother in a bedroom at a home on National Road. He was found with items associated with drug usage an a toxicology report showed methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system. Authorities said this was the cause of death.