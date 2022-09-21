ZANESVILLE, OH- If you’re a fan of airplanes you’re going to love the event coming up this weekend.

The 22nd E-A-A Fly-In, Drive-In and Cruise-In is an opportunity for young and old to come out and see everything from airplanes to model engines and military uniform displays. Vice President of EA Chapter 22 Anthony Morzowsky spoke about why the 22nd Fly-In, Drive-In and Cruise In is important to the community of Zanesville.

“It’s just an opportunity for people to see the Zanesville Municipal Airport, a lot of people don’t even know that Zanesville has an airport. We bring a lot of different activities every year to the airport, this year were having the Grimes Flying Laboratory, and they were the leading manufacturer Aircraft lighting for Military Aircrafts, Civilian and Airliner and this airplane has over a thousand lights on it and people will be able to see it and tour it.”

They’ll even be a chance to go on airplane and helicopter rides for a fee. As well as to enjoy Schubach Big Band music and a performance by the Dancing Divas.

“We start out in the morning with breakfast, pancakes, sausage and eggs, the usual breakfast. Then the car show starts, it’s a Cruise-In and it’s a people choice award, people get to vote on their favorite car, or motorcycle or truck. We’re going to have helicopter and airplane rides this year.”

The 22nd Fly-In, Drive -In and Cruise In will take place at the Zanesville Municipal Airport on September 24th from 8 am to 4 pm. If you have any questions, you can call the Vintage Aircraft Chapter 22 or visit their website.