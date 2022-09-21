Port Authority Met to Discuss Progress of Ongoing Projects

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Muskingum County Port Authority met this morning to discuss updates on current infrastructure projects that are happening at area business parks. Port Authority Executive Director Matt Abbott spoke about the project updates and how they add appeal to businesses contemplating relocation.

“We do have two road projects that were on schedule and slated to begin next week,” Abbott said. “One will be at the East Central Ohio Business Park, near Frazeysburg, a resurfacing project and the Eastpointe Business Park, which will be mostly a resurfacing project, and one intersection widening. And both of those projects were made available through some grant dollars and the grant dollars that we received to make these projects available come from businesses that have expanded within those parks.”

Anytime the Port Authority sees expansion or capital investment from the private sector, it looks for ways to improve their surrounding infrastructure to reward the companies for their investment here in Muskingum County.

“We’ve been pretty aggressive in doing road improvements and that’s a major need for our companies. We’re excited to get these projects underway. It will be a little bit of growing pains here in the next couple of weeks to deal with the construction but very rest assured that things will be better for the businesses and their traffic,” Abbott said.

The Port Authority was created to provide a business environment that supports economic growth as well as a community that offers business appeal.

“Yeah, I mean it’s important anytime you have a business to come, you have to really evaluate what you have and are you of value in the marketplace for companies that are looking to locate here, companies that are looking to grow here,” Abbott said. “So looking at things like roadways, water, wastewater, fiber, gas, rail capacity sometimes, access to four-lane highways. Those are things companies are looking for. We understand that mesh-point to where we need to be as a community. To be, really, up to the plate when companies are looking to locate in this region, in this state. You know these are expectations. So publicly we have to have a climate that’s conducive to really attract these companies and it gives us a leg-up in a lot of ways to have these things and have these boxes checked for the community.”

Zanesville and Muskingum County are well situated in the ‘marketplace for companies’ by offering an abundance of resources such as water, reliable electric and natural gas, as well as easy access to rail and interstate highways.