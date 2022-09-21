MCCF Offers Workshop Series for Local Non-Profits

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Registration for the Muskingum County Community Foundation’s first Nonprofit Central Workshop Series is now open!

Four free sessions will be offered this fall and winter for non-profits throughout Muskingum County.

The sessions: Board Development; Fundraising; Measuring Success; and Getting the Grant, will provide professional learning, support, and tips and tools designed to strengthen non-profits missions.

MCCF Resource Development Officer Amy Luby says the foundation is happy to be able to give back to those who give so much to our local communities.

“It’s really exciting to be able to offer this to our non-profit organizations for free, because they do the work that’s so vital to our community. They are the boots on the ground. They are the folks that are feeding our community. They are serving our community through healthcare needs, mental health needs, you name it and nonprofits are there doing that hard work,” Luby said.

The first three-hour long course will be next Thursday, September 29th at 10 AM and the final session will be Thursday, January 19th.

All four sessions will be free and in-person at MCCF and Luby says she hopes this will help develop and strengthen relationships between organizations.

“Hopefully, what they’ll take away from this are some strategies to implement in their work that they’re doing, that maybe they weren’t aware of or hadn’t thought of. We’re really hoping to see some networking come out of that, that these organizations that often have to work in silos will be able to spend some time together over the four sessions and get to know each other and perhaps develop some relationships in that way and ultimately our community is going to be better for it when you have strong leadership in our non-profits,” she said.

The workshop series is open to any board or staff member of a Muskingum County nonprofit organization and the deadline to register for the first session is Monday.

To register for next Thursday’s session or any of the other three, visit mccf.org. Space is limited so you should register as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you can contact Luby at:

Email: aluby@mccf.org

Phone: (740)-453-5192