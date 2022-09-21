Area week six high school football matchups

MUSKINGUM VALLEY LEAGUE
(4-1) Morgan at (4-1) Tri-Valley
(3-2) River View at (4-1) Sheridan (on Z92 Radio)
(2-3) Philo at (0-5) Crooksville
(1-4) John Glenn at (1-4) Meadowbrook
(3-2) Maysville at (3-2) West Muskingum
(4-1) New Lexington at (0-5) Coshocton (on Highway 103 Radio)
LICKING COUNTY LEAGUE
(3-2) Licking Valley at (3-2) Zanesville (on AM1240 Radio)
(0-5) Lakewood at (2-3) Heath
(0-5) Johnstown at (0-5) Northridge
(2-3) Utica at (2-1) Newark Catholic
(3-2) Licking Heights at (5-0) Granville
(2-2) Northland at (4-1) Watkins Memorial
MID-STATE LEAGUE
(1-4) Bishop Rosecrans at (3-2) Grove City Christian
(4-1) Berne Union at (1-4) Miller
BUCKEYE EIGHT ATHLETIC LEAGUE
(2-3) Martins Ferry at (3-2) Cambridge
OHIO CAPITAL CONFERENCE
(2-3) Pickerington Central at (2-3) Newark
OHIO VALLEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
(5-0) Caldwell at (2-3) Conotton Valley
(4-1) Shenandoah at (2-3) Buckeye Local
INTER-VALLEY CONFERENCE
(0-5) Buckeye Trail at (2-3) Tuscarawas Central Catholic
(1-4) Tuscarawas Valley at (4-1) Ridgewood