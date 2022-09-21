Updated on Wednesday, September 21, 2022; Morning Update: WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot & Humid. Windy. High 87° WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Storms Possible. Cooler. Low 58° THURSDAY: Early Showers. Mostly Sunny. Much Cooler. High 67° DISCUSSION:

More rain and warmth returns on Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will be with us for midweek, with strong to severe storms possible starting up later into the day and into Wednesday overnight. The main threats will be damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Threat chances are higher for Northwest of Pittsburgh, but our area could still see these threats. Highs will be all the way into the upper eighties to near ninety Wednesday afternoon!!

Rain chances will linger into the day on Thursday to start up astronomical fall. Only few showers will be with us early into the morning. After that, skies will clear up to mostly sunny. We will also have much cooler temperatures with the addition of a low pressure system. Highs will only be in the mid to upper sixties on Thursday.

Conditions will continue to be fall like to round out the work week into the start of the weekend. Highs will be back into the mid to upper sixties Friday into Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy on Friday and Saturday.

Rain chances return to round out the weekend on Sunday. We will be warmer, but still quite below average, with highs only in the mid seventies.

We start the new work week with some more rain chances. Only slight chances will be with us for Monday into Tuesday, under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay cool, as highs stay into the mid to upper sixties.

Have a Great Wednesday!