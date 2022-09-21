7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Anthony Codispoti822388
 

Updated on Wednesday, September 21, 2022; Morning Update:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot & Humid. Windy. High 87°

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Storms Possible. Cooler. Low 58°

THURSDAY: Early Showers. Mostly Sunny. Much Cooler. High 67°

DISCUSSION:

More rain and warmth returns on Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will be with us for midweek, with strong to severe storms possible starting up later into the day and into Wednesday overnight. The main threats will be damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Threat chances are higher for Northwest of Pittsburgh, but our area could still see these threats. Highs will be all the way into the upper eighties to near ninety Wednesday afternoon!!

Rain chances will linger into the day on Thursday to start up astronomical fall. Only few showers will be with us early into the morning. After that, skies will clear up to mostly sunny. We will also have much cooler temperatures with the addition of a low pressure system. Highs will only be in the mid to upper sixties on Thursday. 

Conditions will continue to be fall like to round out the work week into the start of the weekend. Highs will be back into the mid to upper sixties Friday into Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy on Friday and Saturday.

Rain chances return to round out the weekend on Sunday. We will be warmer, but still quite below average, with highs only in the mid seventies.

We start the new work week with some more rain chances. Only slight chances will be with us for Monday into Tuesday, under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay cool, as highs stay into the mid to upper sixties.

Have a Great Wednesday!

 

Connect with me:

Twitter: @codispotiwx

Facebook: N/A

E-Mail: acodispoti@whizmediagroup.com

Anthony Codispoti
Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!