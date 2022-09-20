Zanesville-Muskingum Health Department Hosting Flu Shot and COVID Booster Clinic

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville-Muskingum Health Department will be hosting the first mass Flu Shot and COVID Booster vaccine clinic in several years at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds.

Vaccines will be available Tuesday, October 4th, from 7 AM to 7 PM.

Along with COVID boosters, flu vaccines are especially critical this year due to the past few years of little to no significant flu activity which has led to officials anticipating a much worse flu season than we’ve seen in awhile.

You can get either just the COVID booster, just the flu shot, or both vaccinations. Butterfield says it is absolutely safe to get both together and both are very safe.

“Side effects are exceedingly low. We also know that you are far more likely to have an unfortunate outcome from getting the illness than you are to have a side effect from the vaccine. So, both vaccines are very safe, safer than getting the illness.

There is no increased risk for side effects from either one, getting them both at the same time. The COVID vaccine is one vaccine that can be taken at any time with regard to any other vaccine,” Butterfield assured.

Working with community partners, including the Zanesville Fire and Police Departments and Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office, the vaccine clinic will also serve as a test and training exercise, utilizing the Incident Command System.

Zanesville-Muskingum Health Department Medical Director, Jack Butterfield says it’s a way to prepare, while also being proactive.

“We designed this using what’s known as the incident command system, which is a way to organize, not only ourselves, but community partners in an efficient system so that we are prepared in the event of a public health emergency, it’s kind of a a way for us to proactive, providing a service using that as our guideline, and so it helps us, it helps our community and our community partners,” he said.

Anyone 6 months or older is able to receive the flu vaccine while th COVID booster is only available to those ages 12 and older.

If you are interested in receiving either one or both vaccines, all you have to do is head to the Muskingum County Fairgrounds on October 4th!