Week 6 High School Football Rankings

With week five of high school football is in the books. That means we are halfway through the season. Earlier today the OHSAA football rankings were released. The top 16 teams from each region make the postseason.

REGION 3

16. Newark (2-3)

REGION 11

Tri-Valley (4-1) 2. Granville (5-0) 5. Sheridan (4-1) 13. Zanesville (3-2)

REGION 15

4. New Lexington (4-1) 8. Morgan (4-1) 11. River View (3-2) 13. Licking Valley (3-2) 14. Cambridge (3-2) 16. Philo (2-3)

Outside looking in: 18. Maysville (3-2)

REGION 19

10. West Muskingum (3-2) 12. Heath (2-3)

REGION 23

6. Shenandoah (4-1)

REGION 27